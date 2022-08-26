A shooting early Friday at a convenience store in St. Helena Parish has left one person dead and four wounded, the sheriff's office said.
The shooting occurred 1 a.m. at or outside the Last Stop Mini Mart in Greensburg, the agency said. A dispatcher provided the information but did not give her name.
Television station WBRZ reported that two people were in serious condition and the condition of the two others wounded was not known.
A suspect and motive were not immediately known. The sheriff's department said more information would be provided later Friday morning.
The store is located on the northwest side of Greensburg, along La. 10.
