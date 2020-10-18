The seven children of a family in Central were able to alert their parents when fire broke out in their home on Sunday and the entire family escaped the house without injury, a Central Fire Department spokesperson said.
The fire was reported around noon on Sunday at 10126 Cloudland Ave., near Central High School, Derrick Glover, the fire department public information officer said.
The children woke their parents, who were sleeping, and the father first attempted to put the fire out, was unsuccessful and called 911, Glover said.
When fire crews arrived on scene, "the fire was fully involved in the house," he said.
Glover said it appears the house is a total loss and Red Cross staff was on the scene to assist the family.
The cause of the fire is unknown and is currently under investigation, he said.