Police arrested a Baton Rouge man who they say was among three others who robbed a man at gunpoint in his yard before riding away on bicycles.
The victim told officers that four people approached him Saturday afternoon at his home in the 3400 block of Osceola Street, pointed handguns in his face and demanded he empty his pockets, according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim told officers he recognized some of the assailants from the neighborhood, the report said.
Police later found the group riding on North Acadian Thruway and chased them after one of them fled.
During the chase, Jeremiah Smith, 18, fell and a handgun fell out of his pants, authorities said.
He was arrested and booked on suspicion of armed robbery, resisting police and illegally possessing a gun that was also found to be stolen.
One of the people in the group told police that they had just left the victim's house. The report didn't list any other arrests.