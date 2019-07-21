A Baton Rouge man suspected of DWI reached speeds of more than 100 mph as he fled police on Airline Highway early Saturday before eventually crashing into a patrol car and then a fence, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Carl Duke, 61, showed obvious signs of alcohol impairment when he was finally apprehended by officers just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to his arrest report.
An extra duty officer first saw Duke driving at a high rate of speed on Tara Boulevard, and followed him onto Old Hammond Highway where the officer attempted to stop the driver, the report says.
The driver ignored the officer's sirens, the report says, instead turning onto Airline Highway where the officer reported Duke reached speeds in excess of 100 mph as he continued fleeing.
Duke later turned off Airline Highway near Costco and pulled into a grassy lot, but then turned around to head back toward Airline Highway, where he nearly hit two police units and crashed into a third, the report says.
Duke continue to drive on, though, until he crashed into a fence on a road just off Airline Highway. Officers then attempted to test Duke for impairment, noticing the 61-year-old could not hold his balance, had blood-shot eyes and smelled of alcohol.
Duke refused initial testing, but eventually consented to having his blood drawn.
Duke was later booked into Parish Prison on counts of DWI, speeding, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer and criminal damage to property.