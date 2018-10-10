One person is in custody after multiple agencies responded late Wednesday to a minor explosion in Denham Springs where a man had attempted to make meth.
The man's microwave exploded during his attempt at homemade meth, causing the fire alarms to go off, said Denham Springs area Fire Chief Joe Koczrowski. Upon firefighters arrival to the apartment in the 31000 block of La. 16 about 5:30 p.m., they found some rudimentary bombs in the apartment, prompting further investigation.
Koczrowski said they called in the ATF, FBI, State Police and Sheriff's Office for the investigation. The apartments were evacuated as a precaution.
As of 7 p.m., Koczrowski said the scene was almost cleared, and said investigators believe the man involved had some psychological issues.
"It was not a planned attack by any means," Koczrowski said. "He wasn't a bomb maker, not a terrorist."
No one was injured in the incident.
Livingston Parish Sheriff's spokeswoman Lori Steele the investigation is ongoing, Steele said. It was not immediately clear if the man would be arrested.
This post will be updated.