A Baton Rouge man accused of raping, beating and fatally stabbing his estranged wife at their Honey Drive home and injuring two of her relatives in November was released after posting an incorrect bond amount, according to WBRZ.
The TV station reported that Michael Vallery, who faces one murder count and two counts of attempted murder, was released from jail Friday after posting a $150,000 bond. However, Judge Mike Erwin set Vallery's bond for $100,000 on the murder charge and $50,000 for each attempted murder for $200,000 total.
Another arrest warrant has been issued for Vallery and his bond has been increased to $500,000.
Vallery's arrest report states that on Nov. 18, he left through a rear door of the house after raping, strangling and battering his estranged wife but he later returned through a rear bedroom window and stabbed her and two of her family members in the living room.
Witnesses told investigators he left the home again but returned a final time, stabbing Stefanie Vallery several more times before fleeing, the report says.
Stefanie Vallery's sister, former Olympic volleyball player Danielle Scott-Arruda, was hospitalized with severe injuries after trying to protect her sister. Stefanie Vallery's daughter, Danielle Scott, also was injured but did not require hospitalization.
Vallery was arrested Christmas morning, more than a month after the alleged attack.