GONZALES — An 18-year-old Sorrento man walked up on two youths hanging out on their apartment porch late Wednesday night and sprayed gun fire at them with an "AR-style" semi-automatic rifle, killing a juvenile teen and severely injuring the adult teen with him, city police said.
Gonzales Police Lt. Steven Nethken said Devante Leblanc, 18, of Citadel Street, Sorrento, fled the Magnolia Crossing Apartments after the shooting about 10:15 p.m. but was arrested 6½ hours later.
Leblanc has been booked on counts of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. He remained in Ascension Parish Prison near Donaldsonville Thursday without bail set, online jail records show.
Detectives have determined that Leblanc and the 18-year-old — who was shot five times at close range but survived and identified Leblanc — were acquainted with each other. Nethken said detectives are investigating whether some kind of dispute between the two 18-year-olds motivated the attack.
The 16-year-old, who was shot once and rushed by private vehicle to the hospital, died in surgery at Our Lady of the Lake-Ascension hospital in Gonzales, Nethken said.
Nethken said the 18-year-old who was shot and was found on the ground when officers arrived Wednesday night remains in stable condition.
The Gonzales police detectives have examined where the teens were sitting on the porch and what Leblanc's likely approach was and believe the teens probably didn't see Leblanc until he was in front of them. Detectives found 14 bullet casings at the scene of the shooting, Nethken said.
The apartment complex is located at 2824 S Burnside Ave., Gonzales.
Alex Shoemaker contributed to this report.