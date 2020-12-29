The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office has released photos of a suspect in a November homicide.
Authorities responded to 57332 Harrison Road on Nov. 30 after receiving reports of a shooting, according to Joe Chaney, chief of operations at the St. Helena Sheriff’s Office. They found 21-year-old Eric Harrison in his front yard near the road with several gunshot wounds, he said.
Authorities released photos of the suspect seen at the scene wearing a dark color pullover hoodie, dark color pants, joggers and white tennis shoes.
Officials are urging those with information to contact the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Division at (225) 222-4413 or toll-free at 1-(888) 200-4905 or Crime Stoppers at 1-(800) 554-5245.