A Ponchatoula police officer was arrested on one charge of sexual battery, according to authorities.
Frank Tallia, 24, was booked with sexual battery at about 9 p.m. Saturday in Springfield, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson confirmed Monday that Tallia was one of his officers and said he is still in the process of gathering information from Livingston Parish authorities.
Tallia had not been placed on administrative leave as of Monday afternoon.
Other details were not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story.