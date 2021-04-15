Two people died within four hours in separate crashes in Livingston Parish overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, State Police said.
The first crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday on LA 1030 south of LA 1026, a news release said. Jessica Brown, 41, was traveling east in a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro when, for reasons still under investigation, her car went off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
Brown, who is from Denham Springs, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis.
The second crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday on the westbound Satsuma entrance ramp on I-12. Brandon Welch, 23, was walking with another unidentified pedestrian ramp when a 2004 Chevrolet Acadia tried to merge onto the interstate — the pedestrians ran in two different directions, and the car hit Welch despite trying to avoid them, police said.
Welch, who is from Ethel, died at the scene, police said. The driver was not injured. Toxicology samples were obtained from both Welch and the driver, the release said.