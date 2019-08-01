Investigators have seized security camera footage from the house of Moses Evans, the local justice of the peace and former Baton Rouge police officer who was recently arrested and accused of brutally abusing his now ex-girlfriend and her three children over more than a decade, causing severe injuries and permanent disfigurement.

A search warrant filed into the court record this week shows that police were looking for "images, photographs or live feed video of the abuse which occurred at the residence."

The warrant also requested permission to seize various items that Evans is accused of beating his family with, including "rocks, flashlights, tools (wrenches and screwdrivers), tree pruners, garden tools, canned goods, fire extinguishers and extension cords."

Baton Rouge justice of the peace, a former BRPD officer, facing horrific domestic abuse accusations A local justice of the peace and former Baton Rouge police officer was arrested Friday and accused of brutally abusing his now ex-girlfriend a…

Evans' ex-girlfriend told detectives that over the years he had purchased numerous camera security systems, which have hard drives containing surveillance from both inside and outside the house, according to the search warrant.

Detectives executed the warrant July 16 and recovered three surveillance systems as well as a host of other items, including ammunition and an extended magazine, but no guns. The search warrant return doesn't say whether investigators found evidence of abuse on the videos.

Evans, 55, served 11 years with the Baton Rouge Police Department and was first elected justice of the peace in 2008.

Evans' arrest came after his ex-girlfriend reported to law enforcement last month that he had recently slapped and punched their two biological children during unsupervised visitation. A judge had awarded Evans joint custody of the children despite allegations having surfaced in multiple court filings several months earlier about his abusive treatment of his family members.

The mother said the number of times Evans had assaulted her throughout their relationship "is too many to count," according to court documents. She said Evans didn't let the children "go to school, socialize or nothing."

Evans is being held without bond on a litany of domestic abuse counts.

Bail denied for Baton Rouge justice of the peace accused of horrific domestic abuse A Baton Rouge judge on Friday denied bail for the local justice of the peace and former Baton Rouge police officer facing allegations of horri…