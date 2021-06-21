A man was killed in a shooting Sunday night in the Lobdell/Wooddale area, Baton Rouge police said.
Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1000 block of Monet Drive (map) around 11 p.m., according to BRPD spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. Donoven Bessie, 29, was killed in the gunfire.
When officers arrived, they found Bessie dead in the drieway of 1084 Monet Drive, having suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
No other information about the shooting was immediately available, including a suspect or motive.