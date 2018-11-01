The third Baton Rouge Police officer involved in a payroll fraud investigation that began a year ago was suspended this week after officials found he was paid by the department for hours he was also getting paid by a private company for extra duty shifts.

Sgt. Larry Ned was suspended Monday for 20 days after Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul found that on various occasions throughout much of 2016 and 2017 Ned had signed into "to work extra duty prior to the end of your regular shift at the Baton Rouge Police Department," Paul wrote in the letter of suspension the officer signed Monday.

"As such, you were receiving pay for working for the City of Baton Rouge, when you were actually not performing your duties as a police officer and while working another job for a private employer," Paul wrote.

An audit of Ned's extra-duty assignments compared with his time sheets from the department found he double dipped dozens of times over a 19-month period.

"There are 55 hours of time between February of 2016 and October of 2017 where you were signed in and working extra duty, but also still on duty and being paid by the city," Paul wrote in the letter, which The Advocate obtained through a public records request. "On the days in question, you accepted payment for a 10-hour shift, although you clearly did not work 10 hours."

The investigation found that during these circumstances, Ned sometimes had requested vacation but had never filled out a leave slip, which Paul said "further complicated the situation."

The data from Ned's key fob — which is used to enter Baton Rouge Police Department buildings — indicates he "regularly did not arrive at work timely," and therefore "also accepted payment for working a 10-hour shift on those days when you were aware that you had in fact not appeared in a timely manner," the letter says.

Ned did not alert his supervisor when he was tardy, the letter says.

"When questioned by Internal Affairs, you have no excuse or explanation for your actions, except to place the blame upon your supervisor and say, 'I thought my days were being accounted for,'" the letter says. However, Ned admitted he did not use any leave during many of the days he did not complete his full 10-hour shift.

But, Ned also said his supervisor did not require that they fill out leave slips — which another squad officer concurred — and noted he was available to his subordinates during shift hours.

Ned is scheduled to serve the suspension from Oct. 27 through Nov. 15. Paul determined Ned violated the departments policies on conduct unbecoming an officer and carrying out orders.

The investigation into Ned and the chief's subsequent disciplinary decision had been complete since June, records show, but the officer did not sign the suspension letter until Monday. Police department spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said Ned had been out on medical leave.

Ned was initially placed on administrative leave on Nov. 1, 2017, along with officers Patrick Martinez Jr. and Jaime Strahan following allegations of payroll fraud, McKneely said.

In December 2017, Martinez and Strahan were both demoted from the rank of sergeant to officer and suspended for 90 and 80 days, respectively, according to their letters of suspension and demotion issued by Jonny Dunnan, the former interim police chief of Baton Rouge. An internal investigation found Martinez and Strahan logged hours for pay that they didn't actually spend on the job, and instead were at home.

In January, Paul amended both Martinez and Strahan's disciplinary decisions. Paul kept their demotion, but reduced Martinez's 90-day suspension to 80 and Strahan's 80-day suspension to 65, according to their amended letters of suspension and demotion.

During two weeks in late August 2017, Martinez and Strahan were paid for full 40-hour work weeks when they were supposed to be serving as uniform patrol officers for the department's District 4 in the Scotlandville area, the letters say. However, GPS coordinates on their police vehicles showed that during large portions of those work days, their vehicles were at their residences, which are not in their assigned district and are actually "miles away in another parish."

The police department has since turned the investigations into the three officers over the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office to consider potential criminal charges; however, no charges have been filed.

Moore said Thursday the cases remain under consideration, but he explained that it is becomes an extremely difficult situation for prosecutors to proceed on cases without the investigating agency — in this case BRPD — finding probable cause to make an arrest. None of the three officers has been arrested.

