A Slaughter police officer who punched Slaughter Fire Chief Billy Poché at a local gas station Wednesday morning has resigned, according to Slaughter Police Chief Dave Almond.
Officer Danny Coy Hobgood, 36, resigned Thursday afternoon, less than 24 hours after he was booked into East Feliciana Parish jail on a count of simple battery, East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Travis said Slaughter police officers and Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the incident. When Slaughter Police Chief Dave Almond learned the altercation involved one of his officers, he asked the Sheriff's Office to take over the investigation, Travis said.
Hobgood, of 2725 La. 957 in Ethel, was arrested after officers interviewed witnesses and reviewed video that included the store's security video, Travis said. Almond said Hobgood posted bail later on Wednesday.
The video shows the two men squaring off at gas pumps at the convenience store, with Hobgood throwing a punch with his left hand, striking Poché in the face. Hobgood later swung a punch with his right hand that did not land. The video does not show Poché throwing any punches.
Almond said that Hobgood's resignation closes any internal investigation they had begun in the case.