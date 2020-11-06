PAINCOURTVILLE — Deputies have arrested a Paincourtville man in connection with a series of drive-by shootings directed at a home off La. 1 in northern Assumption Parish, the Sheriff's Office said Friday.
Detectives have identified Bruce Fair Jr., 23, of 117 Thomas St., as being behind the shootings south of Paincourtville during the month of October, Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a statement.
Fair was found Thursday night at an apartment in Gonzales with the help of city police officers and taken Friday to Assumption Parish Detention Center in Napoleonville, online jail records in Ascension show.
Before Assumption detectives were able to get a warrant for Fair's arrest in the shootings, he had been arrested on gun and drug counts following a traffic stop in Napoleonville on Oct. 30, Falcon said.
But Fair was able to post bail of $75,000 and was released from the Assumption jail, Falcon said.
In connection with the shootings, Fair was booked Friday with three counts each of assault by drive-by shooting and aggravated criminal damage to property and a single count of illegal use of a weapon, Falcon said.
Fair remained in parish jail Friday, awaiting the setting of additional bail.