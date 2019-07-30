The Baton Rouge Police Department said goodbye earlier this month to a gentle giant within its ranks: the veteran police horse "Tank," who had become known, especially among children, for his imposing size and quiet demeanor.
Sgt. Paul Patterson with the department's mounted division said Tank died unexpectedly at age 15. He said preliminary tests suggest Tank died from cancer, though additional test results are pending.
Tank had served 12 years with the Baton Rouge Police Department. He was born in 2004 at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola and then moved to Baton Rouge in 2007 after the city purchased him.
The department said in a Facebook post Tuesday announcing his death that Tank "was a beloved member of the division and drew attention everywhere he went because of his enormous size and beautiful color." He was partnered with Sgt. Mike Thomas for the past eight years and became a familiar face at educational demonstrations across Baton Rouge because he was a willing and reliable participant, Patterson said.
The mounted division often gives demonstrations at schools, churches and other community events, educating children about the animals and how they help officers perform their jobs.
Tank also joined his stablemates in performing routine crowd control at big events like parades and football games. He was working out by the levee during the 4th of July fireworks show — his last public appearance just days before his death.
Patterson said the department's largest horse had earned a reputation for his easygoing and unflappable personality. Tank has been featured in numerous Advocate photographs over the years, most often allowing children to stroke his white nose or admire his enormous hooves.
"Tank's spirit and heart was as big as he was. … He was one of our best horses: super mellow, very solid and experienced," Patterson said. "It'll definitely be hard to replace him."
The 18-hand Percheron-Thoroughbred cross showed no signs of illness until the morning of his death, when he seemed lethargic and was taken to the LSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital for treatment, Patterson said.
The department has several horses in its mounted division and is hoping to purchase another in the future to fill Tank's spot.