Michael Comeau, the principal at Holy Family Catholic school in Port Allen, was arrested early Friday at a Washington D.C. strip club while a group of students was in the nation's capitol on a field trip.
Dan Borne, spokesman for the Diocese of Baton Rouge, said in a statement that the incident occurred while Comeau was with students on a school-sponsored trip, though students were in their hotel rooms under other chaperone supervision when he was arrested.
According to the incident report, officers were dispatched to Archibald's Gentlemen's Club and saw "an intoxicated man refusing to pay his bill."
The report says Comeau, 47, was found in a road "refusing to move." He was asked to move "multiple times" but "refused."
Comeau was arrested for public intoxication and possession of an open container of alcohol.
WAFB cited sources saying Comeau had a service dog with him at the strip club, which is located in downtown D.C., just more than a quarter-mile walk from The White House.
Comeau has served as principal of Holy Family School for five years, Borne said. He submitted his resignation as principal and an interim principal will be appointed.