Baton Rouge Police named a new deputy chief this week.
Troy Lawrence Sr. was appointed deputy chief after Deputy Chief Robert McGarner's retirement, according to BRPD spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.
Lawrence is a 24-year veteran of the force who has worked in Uniform Patrol, the Financial Crimes Division and the Burglary Division, McKneely said. Prior to his appointment he was commander of the Street Crimes Division, formally the BRAVE Unit.
In 2016, Lawrence was awarded the Life Saving Award, McKneely said. He was was named Supervisor of the Year in 2017.
Lawrence will work with BRPD Chief Murphy Paul and will command the Field Operation Divisions.