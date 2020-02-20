A second man faces murder charges in the 2018 shooting death of Alton Sterling's cousin, who was found dead inside a burning vehicle parked in a vacant lot near Baton Rouge's City Park.

Derrick Banks, 44, was already being held in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on unrelated counts, and was rebooked on second-degree murder, police said Thursday.

Banks was named in the arrest warrant for Kelvin Lee Phillips, which was filed earlier this week. Phillips was also incarcerated at the time his warrant was filed and remains in custody.

Alton Sterling's cousin was killed at Baton Rouge tire shop, which was later burned, warrant says A cousin of Alton Sterling who was found dead inside his burning car near Baton Rouge's City Park almost two years ago had been shot to death …

Antonio Sterling was shot to death at a Florida Street tire shop hours before police found his body inside his burning car on East Harrison Street, according to arrest reports. The fire shop was also set on fire about 24 hours later, video surveillance showed.

Cell phone records revealed that both Phillips and Banks were at the tire shop for several hours the night Sterling was killed, police said. Sterling had called his brother sometime before he was shot, saying he was at the tire shop with Phillips and Banks, and that his belongings had been stolen. Detectives later confirmed that Phillips was renting the tire shop from its owner when the homicide occurred.

Banks was being held in Parish Prison on several apparently unrelated drug and traffic counts before he was accused in the 2018 murder. Antonio Sterling was killed almost two years after a BRPD officer shot and killed his cousin in an incident that spurred nationwide protests about police brutality but resulted in no criminal charges against the cops involved.

Phillips has also been linked to a 2017 homicide. He's accused of being the getaway driver in the killing of Lorenzo Dixon, a local rapper also known as Zoe Realla whose death followed orders from the ringleader of a narcotics trafficking organization, according to police reports. The reports don't indicate whether detectives believe Banks was affiliated with the same organization.