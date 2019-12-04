A Baton Rouge man has been arrested in a 2013 homicide.
Antoine Robinson, 31, of 9421 Ventura Drive, was booked Wednesday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on principal to first-degree murder.
Baton Rouge Police spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said Robinson's arrest was made "through investigative leads."
At 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 17, 2013, Baton Rouge Police responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Sycamore Street, where they found Timothy Pena suffering from gunshot injuries.
Pena later died at the hospital.