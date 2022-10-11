Two people were shot Tuesday evening in Baton Rouge's Bankstown neighborhood and were later found suffering from gunshot wounds in a car on the side of Interstate 10, the authorities said.
Police believe the two victims were injured in a shooting on 73rd Avenue earlier in the evening. They were found in a vehicle on the side of I-10 eastbound around 9:37 p.m. near the Dalrymple exit, and the victims were taken to a local hospital, said BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola.
The extent of the victims' injuries was not immediately available, Coppola said.
It was the second shooting in the past week where victims suffered injuries on an interstate roadway in Baton Rouge. A man was shot early Saturday on I-12, police said, and later died at a local hospital.