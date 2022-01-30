Three people who ran a prostitution ring out of five Baton Rouge-area massage parlors were arrested Saturday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Sunday.
Deputies started investigating complaints of prostitution last September. They learned that Johnny Wang, 43 — also known as Chien Wang — was coming to Baton Rouge from Houston each week to pick up money from the parlors, the post says. Deputies obtained search warrants for:
- Lotus Massage, on Jones Creek Road
- Wonderful Land Massage, on O'Neal Lane
- B&B Spa, on O'Neal Lane
- Blue Olive Spa, on Coursey Boulevard
- All Natural Spa on Jefferson Highway
Deputies arrested Wang when he arrived in Baton Rouge for one of the weekly pickups, then executed all five search warrants simultaneously, EBRSO said.
Wang was arrested on counts of money laundering, promoting prostitution, pandering and criminal conspiracy, EBRSO said. Ting Song, 47, also known as Chun Xiang Song, and Huang Weng, 38, were also arrested on the same counts.
Deputies also seized $37,012, one gram of ketamine, 2 grams of methamphetamine and a 9mm handgun.