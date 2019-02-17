A 50-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and killed Saturday night while walking along a Port Allen highway, according to Louisiana State Police.
The accident happened just before 8 p.m. on LA Hwy. 620 (Section Road), west of LA Hwy. 984 in West Baton Rouge Parish.
William Juge, of Port Allen was walking on Section Road and was hit by a 20-year-old driving a 2007 Honda CR-V, State Police said. Juge, dressed in dark-colored clothing and walking in an area without street lights, was hit and killed by the driver.
He died at the scene.
State Police said the driver wasn't injured and didn't show signs of impairment after a breath test at the scene.
It's unclear is Juge was impaired. The coroner's office will do an autopsy and toxicology report.