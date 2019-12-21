A man was stabbed to death during a fight at a downtown Baton Rouge nightclub just after midnight Saturday, according to police.
The stabbing occurred inside the District Nightclub, which is adjacent to the Belle of Baton Rouge casino.
Fondrell Payne, 31, was stabbed in the chest and transported to the hospital, where he later died, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said in a news release Saturday afternoon.
McKneely said Payne got into a physical altercation inside the nightclub and was stabbed during the fight.
Two people were detained for questioning after the incident, but both have since been released, McKneely said. He described a "group fight" inside the club and said there are no suspects at this time, although the investigation is in the early stages.