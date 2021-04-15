Two teenagers, 16 and 17, were arrested Thursday for their involvement in the shooting death of Rayfel Matta Jr., 34, that took place on Wednesday at McClelland Drive, Baton Rouge Police said in a news release.
Both were booked into juvenile detention and charged with second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, police said. The two teens were arrested by the Louisiana State Police Task Force and Attorney General's Fugitive Apprehension Unit.
The shooting occurred Wednesday evening around 6:00 p.m. at 5521 McClelland Drive, BRPD said.
Matta, of 5506 Banyan Trace Drive, was found near the front entrance of a convenience store suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Matta died at the scene.