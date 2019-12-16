Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Monday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Edward Lewis, 32, 256 Lakecrest St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, suspended or revoked driver's license and no registration.
- Brandon Stewart, 37, 1905 N. 15th St., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, failure to maintain control and suspended or revoked driver's license.