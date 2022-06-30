Baton Rouge Police on Thursday arrested a woman for negligent homicide after the coroner said her 4-month-old daughter had been suffocated to death earlier this month.
Keanna Thomas, 23, was booked for the June 18 death of her infant daughter, which police said happened around 12:05 p.m. in the 5700 block of Alexander Avenue.
The infant died at the scene, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
He said the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy and ruled suffocation as the cause of death. The child's identity was not provided.
McKneely said the investigation is ongoing.