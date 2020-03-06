An East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy guarding an inmate that escaped from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center Sunday morning has been suspended for one month without pay.
Spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said detectives determined the deputy assigned to 20-year-old Cecil Williams the morning of his escape failed to ensure he was properly restrained. This allowed Williams to flee the room, likely while the deputy was in the restroom, she said.
EBRSO has not released the name of the deputy involved in the incident. The deputy will be retrained on policy and procedure, Hicks said.
Prison policy dictates all inmates should be properly restrained and the restraints should be checked regularly.
Williams had walked out of Our Lady of Lake Regional Medical Center around 3 a.m. Sunday before traveling to a home in the 2200 block of Pocahontas Street where he holed up for nearly four hours. Williams was brought to the hospital on Friday after saying he had trouble breathing, police say.
A relative called the sheriff's office saying Williams was at the home near Scenic Highway, prompting a large law enforcement response that saw SWAT officers surround the home at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Officers shot chemical irritants into the home, forcing Williams to peacefully surrender. He was taken back into custody following the standoff.
Police arrested Williams last week after they say he mugged and shot a man in the back on Feb. 19.
Hicks added that prison administration is revising polices and procedures regarding high-risk inmates, and once these policies have been adjusted all prison personnel will be trained appropriately.
“It is our job to maintain the security of inmates that must leave the prison facility and preserve the safety of hospital staff and the community,” EBRSO Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “The failure of any deputy to follow procedures and jeopardize the safety of others is unacceptable."