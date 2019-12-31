The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left an elderly woman dead Monday night.

Authorities were called to Morel Avenue — located in Old Jefferson — around 9:00 p.m. Monday in reference to a shooting.

Deputies say Angela Haymon, 74 of Baton Rouge, went outside after hearing a noise in her carport when she was allegedly shot and killed by a 15-year-old male intruder.

Officials say her husband was inside at the time and heard gunfire. The sheriff's office says the husband went outside and exchanged gunfire with the teen.

The sheriff's office says the teen suspect was shot by the husband. The suspect reportedly fled the scene sought help from a nearby residence.

The teen was transported to a hospital and is expected to live.

He is facing one count of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, and illegal use of a weapon.

Earlier in the day Monday, the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to two other, separate shootings on Wyandotte Street and Winbourne Avenue.

