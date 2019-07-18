Several people have been taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries, after a crash on Airline Highway around noon Wednesday, authorities said.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said six people were transported to the hospital with injuries. He said one person received very serious injuries and the others were in stable condition.
The crash was reported just before noon Wednesday near the intersection of Airline Highway and Beechwood Drive.
No other information was immediately available.