A ninth-grader at Glen Oaks High School left a book bag on a school bus that had a gun in it Wednesday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
School administrators did a random search of students as they exited the bus, and the 14-year-old told them he left his bag on the bus. They searched it and found a 9 mm handgun, EBRSO said.
No threats were reported.
Th student is charged with illegal carrying of a firearm on school property and firearm free zone.
Students with information about this or other similar incidents can contact a school administrator, EBRSO at (225) 389-5000, or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.