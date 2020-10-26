A Denham Springs man was arrested Monday on a count of attempted second-degree murder in a Donaldsonville shooting in September that injured five people, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Darrion Jacobs, 24, was booked into the Ascension Parish jail on that count and one of illegal use of weapons, following an investigation into the Sept. 11 incident.
At a large gathering at Elizabeth Street and First Street in Donaldsonville that night, five people were shot; three were in stable condition after the shooting and two were transported to the hospital, where they were treated and released.
On Sept. 21, deputies arrested three other people in connection with the shooting incident. Murphy Ealem, 51; Charles Ealem, 25, and Jyrah Bringier, 28, were booked into the Ascension Parish jail, each on a count of disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
The Sept. 11 incident remains under investigation.