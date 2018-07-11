Mike Edmonson, the former longtime State Police superintendent, has been subpoenaed to testify at a hearing this week in which three troopers are challenging the discipline they received for taking an expensive "side trip" to Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon while driving to a law enforcement conference in California.
Edmonson was out of the country Wednesday as the troopers' appeal began in Baton Rouge, but officials said they expected him to appear before the Louisiana State Police Commission on Friday.
Edmonson, who retired amid scandal last year, has been under federal investigation for months and could invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.
But his testimony could be the most critical part of the proceeding, as the troopers have maintained that Edmonson not only authorized the trip but kept in contact with them as they traversed the country in a State Police vehicle.
The troopers have said Edmonson recommended they take a more scenic "northern route" to California rather than the most direct course along Interstate 10.
"I'm hoping he's going to tell you the truth," the troopers' attorney, Floyd Falcon, told commissioners in his opening statement. "If anybody caused embarrassment to the Louisiana State Police, it was Mike Edmonson's direction to send four people on a trip — thousands of miles — so that he could have a Ford Expedition at his beck and call and a driver" at the conference.
Edmonson's defense attorney did not return a call seeking comment Wednesday.
The appeal is expected to last five days and shed new light on a controversy that embarrassed the State Police and hastened Edmonson's retirement.
The side trip prompted two state investigations, including a legislative audit that castigated Edmonson and determined he abused his power and took repeated handouts during his nine years at the helm of State Police.
The circuitous journey took four troopers hundreds of miles out of their way and included an overnight stay at a Las Vegas casino resort and a visit to the Hoover Dam. The trip amounted to a taxpayer-subsidized vacation, as the troopers posed for photos in front of tourist destinations and charged overtime for hours they spent on the road.
The state Legislative Auditor's Office found the excursion resulted in at least $13,000 in "unnecessary" taxpayer expenditures.
Edmonson initially claimed that he had not approved the side trip, but text messages and phone records showed he and members of his command staff had stayed in touch with the group as they traveled to the 2016 conference of the International Association of Chiefs of Police in San Diego.
Several State Police representatives flew to the conference, but Edmonson asked a group of troopers to drive so he would have access to a state vehicle in California.
Edmonson's successor, Col. Kevin Reeves, demoted the two higher-ranking troopers on the trip, Rodney Hyatt and Derrell Williams, and permanently reduced their pay, saying their actions were "unacceptable."
The other troopers on the trip, Thurman D. Miller and Alexandr Nezgodinsky, received a letter of reprimand and counseling, respectively; the latter penalty may not be appealed under State Police Commission rules.
Williams had been the head of the agency's Internal Affairs division but was removed from that role after the side trip became public.
Edmonson stepped down shortly after an internal affairs inquiry found that he admonished Hyatt to delete text messages from his cellphone — a potentially criminal allegation.
The FBI has been investigating a host of alleged improprieties during his nine-year tenure, according to several law enforcement sources, but that investigation has not resulted in any charges.
The troopers challenging their discipline found a sympathetic ear in the state Ethics Board, which concluded earlier this year that Edmonson "was aware of and approved" the side trip.
In a confidential vote, the board in March ruled the troopers had not violated a state law that forbids civil servants from receiving "a thing of economic value from (an outside) source ... for the performance of official duties and responsibilities," according to records obtained by The Advocate.
The State Police Commission, which functions as a civil service board, will decide whether to uphold Reeves' decision, reduce the discipline or overturn it altogether. The commission could also begin its own criminal inquiry and refer its findings to a local district attorney or the state Attorney General's Office.
Falcon, the troopers' attorney, told commissioners on Wednesday that his clients had been scapegoated, adding that "the punishment in this matter was geared to the publicity" the trip had received.
He said he recalled Edmonson appearing on television and promising to open an internal affairs investigation into the side trip.
"I said, 'Holy (expletive), this is going to take up my next two years of time,' and what a truism that turned out to be," Falcon said.
Michele Giroir, a State Police attorney, said the troopers violated a host of policies and "cast a shadow over the entire State Police for almost the last two years now."
She asked the commissioners to focus on "what exactly" Edmonson's administration approved, and whether the troopers violated state travel regulations. The troopers, she added, "turned what was a privilege to attend a conference into a personal adventure" without regard for the taxpayers of the state.
"Imagine if every state employee conducted business in this way. The fiscal cliff that our state is on would quickly become a grand, grand canyon," Giroir said. "The current administration has been left to change the behavior and ensure the public knows we expect better from our leaders."