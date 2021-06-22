A Hammond police officer was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to having sex with a child, prosecutors said.
The Hammond Police Department notified the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office in August 2018 that one of their officers, 47-year-old Brad Core, confessed to having sex with a juvenile, a press release from the Tangipahoa District Attorney's Office said.
TPSO's investigation showed Core participated in illegal sexual activities with a child younger than 13 in Tangipahoa Parish, according to the DA's office.
A warrant was issued for Core’s arrest several days later; Core turned himself in.
Core, a Tickfaw resident, pleaded guilty to felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, oral sexual battery, sexual battery and aggravated crime against nature, District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux said.
He was sentenced to 15 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
After he has served his sentence, Core is required to register as a sex offender.