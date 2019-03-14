A Baton Rouge Police motorcycle officer was injured in a crash Thursday morning while providing traffic assistance for a funeral, weeks after fellow officer Shane Totty died in similar circumstances.

Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneey said the officer was transported to a hospital and his injuries are not expected to be life threatening.

McKneely said the officer was on Cora Drive with his emergency equipment activated, when the officer was hit by a vehicle turning off Florida Boulevard.

Totty died on Feb. 1 while escorting a funeral, after a pickup truck plowed into his motorcycle.

