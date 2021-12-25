A young girl and a woman were badly burned in a duplex fire that displaced two families early Christmas morning, according to the St. George Fire Department.

Dispatchers fielded reports of a fire at 2:12 a.m. in the 8200 block of Skysail Avenue, a two-block row of multi-family homes in the Riverdale-Gardere area of unincorporated East Baton Rouge.

Firefighters responded within five minutes to find a burning duplex. Officials say four residents in one of the units escaped, but two — a girl between 10 and 12 years old and a woman in her late 20s — were seriously burned.

The pair who suffered burn wounds were rushed to Baton Rouge General at Bluebonnet by East Baton Rouge EMS, officials said.

Two other children who escaped unharmed went to a neighbor’s house and are now with family members, fire officials said.

Firefighters say it took them 29 minutes from their arrival to bring the fire under control.

A family of six managed to escape the next-door unit unscathed, but officials say the blaze rendered the entire building unlivable.

When officials announced the incident hours later, they said investigators were still trying to figure out what started the fire.

Red Cross was summoned to help both families, which include four adults and six children.

The Skysail fire comes a day after another family was displaced by a blaze in Baton Rouge.

On Christmas Eve, a stovetop fire burned a family of six our of house and home by Belfair Elementary School, though officials say they all managed to get out before anyone got hurt.