Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Tuesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Dylan DiBenedetto, 26, 5533 Woodlawn Place, New Orleans, first-offense DWI, other violations of laws of the road, and insurance required.
- Mellany Simmons, 35, 17612 Hoods Ridge Drive, Prairieville, first-offense DWI.
- Edwin Wilson, 52, 6831 Saint Ann Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driver's license suspended or revoked, and improper lane usage.