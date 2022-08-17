The trial for a former Livingston Parish Sheriff’s deputy accused of dozens of child sex crimes was pushed back to the 2023 after a judge ruled there would not be enough time for his attorney to review hundreds of thousands of digitized files before the scheduled October start date.
The new trial for Dennis Perkins will be held Jan. 9, 2023, years after his high-profile arrest.
The ex-commander in the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT unit appeared in court Wednesday for a status conference to determine if his Oct. 11 court date was on track after the trial had been previously delayed at the beginning of summer.
Days before jury selection was set to begin in May, Perkins’ attorney accused the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, which is prosecuting the case, of withholding the digital evidence seized from his client’s home.
Jeff Landry’s office argued the move was just another stall tactic, but Judge Erika W. Sledge ultimately ruled to postpone the trial to October and ordered prosecutors to hand over thousands of files that had not previously been turned over.
On Wednesday, Jarrett Ambeau, Perkins’ attorney, told the judge that he had come across what he believed to be child pornography while reviewing between 700,000 to 800,000 files that prosecutors had submitted to him between June and August.
Ambeau said he immediately returned the hard drive to the attorney general’s office and informed them what had happened, then reformatted his computer – losing “all the organization and notes [he] had made about the disclosures” because he was under a protective order to keep the files on one computer.
“I don’t believe the state did this in any malicious way,” Ambeau said. “Perhaps it was an error. I understand this is a massive volume of pictures.”
Lawyers for the attorney general’s office said in court they could not confirm or deny that contraband had been sent to Ambeau.
Although prosecutors said they could double-check the files that had been previously sent to Ambeau by next Tuesday morning, Sledge said that because of the “unprecedented situation” with so many hundreds of thousands of files to review that it would not be feasible to hold the trial in October.
“Discovery is simply not complete,” she said.
Perkins was charged in 2019 after agents from the Louisiana Department of Justice opened a sweeping child porn probe into him and his then-wife, teacher Cynthia Perkins. The couple faced a total of 150 felony charges including rape, child pornography, sexual battery of a child and video voyeurism.
Since then, his trial has been rescheduled multiple times.
Earlier this year, Cynthia Perkins struck a deal with prosecutors and received a 41-year sentence. She pleaded guilty in February to one count each of producing child pornography, second degree rape and mingling harmful substances. The latter charge claimed Cynthia used Dennis Perkins' bodily fluids to taint pastries she later served to students at Westside Junior High School.