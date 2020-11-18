Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Donald Donahue, 40, 6043 Cedar Pointe Blvd., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driver’s license suspended or revoked and failure to yield from a private driveway.
- Johvon McKinley, 23, 1765 Potwin Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, hit and run, failure to maintain control, driver’s license suspended or revoked, seat belt violation, child restraints, open/leave open vehicle door, disobeying a red light, failure to register vehicle and insurance required.
- John Thomas, 60, 14028 Williams Lane, Clinton, first-offense DWI and seat belt violation.