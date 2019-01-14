A person was accidentally shot Sunday night after a group gathered outside a Denham Springs Walmart to discuss selling a handgun, but the gun accdidentally went off, according to a Denham Springs press release.
Officers responded to the walmart at 9 p.m. in response to reports of a shooting. Investigators learned that a group of friends who work at the Walmart had gathered regarding the gun. While they were inspecting a handgun, it fired and hit one person.
The victim, a male, was transported to a hospital for his injuries, police said.
The person who was trying to sell the handgun then threw it in a creek in an attempt to dispose of it. That person was arrested on obstruction of justice.