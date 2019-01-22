Police are investigating a body found in the woods behind a business on Airline Highway Tuesday morning, said Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely.
Police were called to the 7600 block of Airline Highway, near S. Choctaw Drive, after someone reported the found body, McKneely said. Just before noon, the coroner was en route to the scene.
The cause of the death was not immediately known, and McKneely said it was too soon to determine if foul play is suspected.
"We don't know what it is," McKneely said.
This post will be updated.