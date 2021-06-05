A Hammond man was killed Saturday in a head-on collision with a Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputy during a vehicle pursuit, officials said.
The incident took place around 8 a.m. when LPSO deputies responded to a disturbance call with an armed man at a house in the 8000 block of Vincent Road in Denham Springs, according to Sheriff Jason Ard.
Witnesses helped deputies find the suspect, identifying the man as 32-year-old Michael J. Knighten. Deputies saw Knighten driving from the scene and began to pursue him, trailing his vehicle.
The pursuit continued as Knighten pulled far ahead and made a sudden U-turn, crossing lanes of traffic and traveling down the shoulder of the road.
A deputy then pulled over on Highway 16 near James street, but the suspect rammed his vehicle into the unit head-on. He was killed in the collision, Ard said.
The deputy is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The case remains open.