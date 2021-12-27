As rampant gun violence continues unabated in the Baton Rouge area, authorities responded to two separate shooting incidents Monday evening: one in Denham Springs and two others in Baton Rouge.
Around 6:30 p.m., one person was injured in a shooting in the 5400 block of Cadillac Street in the Zion City neighborhood of Baton Rouge. City police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said the victim was expected to survive.
About a half-hour later, two people were injured in the Denham Springs shooting, which unfolded around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Bryan Street, which is just west of Petes Highway.
Both victims received non-life threatening injuries, said Denham Springs police spokesperson Amber Fairborn.
Another half-hour after that, officials said a gunshot victim arrived at a Baton Rouge hospital after a shooting in the 9500 block of Hyacinth Avenue between Staring Lane and Perkins Road.
Coppola said the extent of injuries for the victim in that incident was not immediately available.