Crime scene tape at the scene of a reported shooting, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, on College Drive at Bennington Avenue in Baton Rouge, La.

As rampant gun violence continues unabated in the Baton Rouge area, authorities responded to two separate shooting incidents Monday evening: one in Denham Springs and two others in Baton Rouge.

Around 6:30 p.m., one person was injured in a shooting in the 5400 block of Cadillac Street in the Zion City neighborhood of Baton Rouge. City police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said the victim was expected to survive.

About a half-hour later, two people were injured in the Denham Springs shooting, which unfolded around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Bryan Street, which is just west of Petes Highway.

Both victims received non-life threatening injuries, said Denham Springs police spokesperson Amber Fairborn.

Another half-hour after that, officials said a gunshot victim arrived at a Baton Rouge hospital after a shooting in the 9500 block of Hyacinth Avenue between Staring Lane and Perkins Road. 

Coppola said the extent of injuries for the victim in that incident was not immediately available. 

