Two people were injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon, including one person who sought help for his injuries at the Carver Branch Library, authorities said.
Officers responded around 3 p.m. after a person went to the library at 720 Terrace Ave. seeking help for his injuries, according to Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr.
Police said the shooting happened near the 500 block of West Jefferson Street, about a mile south of the library.
Both victims' injuries were non-life-threatening, McKneely said.
It wasn't immediately known what led to the shooting, and police haven't identified the shooter.
The library said it would be closed Sunday for repairs.