Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Chelsa Crosby, 34, 909 W. Railroad St., Hattiesburg, Mississippi, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, speeding, no driver's license, misrepresentation during booking, filing or maintaining false public records, injuring public records and resisting an officer.
- Darlene Robertson, 50, 12622 La Margie Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, suspended or revoked driver's license, no license plate, no insurance and failure to register vehicle.