A 97-year-old New Roads woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Pointe Coupee parish, State Police said.
Vanessa Lejeune was a passenger in a pickup truck that was struck on the passenger side by another vehicle, Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz said.
The incident occurred before 2:30 p.m. Saturday on La. 10 east of Hospital Road, Scrantz said.
Scrantz said an initial investigation revealed Ralph Necaise, 74, of St. Francisville, was traveling west on La. 10 in his Ford F-150 pickup, with Lejeune in the passenger seat.
For reasons still unclear, Scrantz said, Necaise turned left into the path of another vehicle traveling east, driven by 34-year-old Brandon Barnes, whose vehicle struck the pickup on its passenger side door.
Lejeune sustained serious injuries despite wearing her seat belt and was transported to Pointe Coupee General Hospital, where she died, Scrantz said.
Though impairment is not a suspected factor in the crash, Scrantz said, a toxicology sample was taken from Necaise, who sustained serious injuries.
Scrantz said Barnes had minor injuries, and a chemical breath test showed no signs of impairment.
The accident remains under investigation.