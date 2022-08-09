A driver sped past four people walking down the street Monday night in Gonzales, got out and fired a gun at them, hitting two, police said.
Arriving police officers found one of the victims in the 800 block of South Abe Street shortly after 7:25 p.m. Monday with serious injuries, police said in a statement.
The person was taken to an area hospital. The other arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound but was later released after treatment, police said.
The car driven by the shooter is described as a dark-colored, four-door sedan, police said.
The shooting remains under investigation. Police officials did not say whether they had identified a suspect or a motive for the shooting.
If anyone has information related to this case, please contact Gonzales Police Department at (225) 647-9583 or report the information anonymously at https://www.gonzalespd.org/anonymous-tips/.