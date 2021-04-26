A black bear that caused a commotion on the streets of Port Allen on Sunday before finding a large oak tree to nap in has gone back to his life in the wild, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Monday.
When the adult male bear, first seen walking on Port Allen streets on Sunday morning, came down from the tree on Sunday afternoon, an employee with Wildlife and Fisheries tried to tranquilize the bear, using a dart gun, but the attempt proved to be ineffective and the bear soon went back up into an oak tree on Avenue G.
"The bear came down from the tree last night about 9 p.m. when things got quiet around that area," Tony Vidrine, regional biologist with Wildlife and Fisheries, said Monday. "The bear walked towards the Mississippi River levee and was almost there when a horn blew and spooked him up a tree again."
"When things settled down again and got quiet he must have climbed down that tree and continued to the levee. He was not there this morning and we have not received any calls about a bear in that area," Vidrine said.
The bear will be going off the grid now.
"That bear does not have a tracking collar or tags because we did not catch it," Vidrine said. "We normally don’t collar males, unless there is a special project going on. If a bear is caught, we normally put ear tags on it to identify that particular bear."