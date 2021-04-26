An adult male black bear takes a nap, laid out in in a comfortable spot around 10 a.m. in a large oak tree on Avenue G in Port Allen, where he was hanging out after being seen on the streets early in the morning, Sunday, April 25, 2021. The bear eventually came down from the tree, and a tranquilizer shot was attempted by mid-afternoon, but the shot may have hit the bear in the shoulder blade and been ineffective, as it soon scampered back up even higher in the tree. He was expected to stay there until dark or well after, according to LDWF Lafayette Region Manager Tony Vidrine, who was on the scene. The Lafayette region extends to the west side of the Mississippi River.