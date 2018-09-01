A 52-year-old Houma man is accused of taking a 13-year-old boy from his neighborhood on an overnight trip to Baton Rouge, where he sexually assaulted the boy in a hotel, according to an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office report.
The boy told deputies that Corey James Thibodeaux had brought him to Baton Rouge on July 3, traveling to the city to buy a car, but Thibodeaux checked them into a hotel for the night when the car wasn't ready, according to the report. Deputies said that, while at the hotel, Thibodeaux performed a sex act on the boy.
When the boy didn't return home that night, his father reported him missing to law enforcement in Houma. Officers found the teen the next day at a car dealership in Baton Rouge.
The teen told deputies that he met Thibodeaux through mutual acquaintances and that he had been to Thibodeaux's house, which is in his neighborhood, according to the report. When the boy saw Thibodeaux in the neighborhood, Thibodeaux would "comment on how good and sexy (the boy) was looking," according to the report.
Thibodeaux, of 2 St. Louis St., Houma, was booked in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Friday on contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and oral sexual battery.