The victim of a shooting that occurred at a home near McKinley High School last week has been identified, police said Tuesday.
Arthur Parker, 54, was discovered dead inside his home on Georgia Street around 11 a.m. Friday morning.
According to police, neighbors reported hearing one gunshot around 8 a.m., but Parker lay on the floor bleeding until his roommate arrived home hours later and called 911.
One person in the neighborhood said they tried knocking on the door several times after hearing the gunshot but received no response.
Neighbors previously told The Advocate they were concerned about drug activity in the area, but police say a motive and suspect are unknown at this time.
Anyone with information about Parker’s death is urged to contact the BRPD Violent Crime Unit at 225-389-4869, or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.